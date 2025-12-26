Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9298 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’516 0.8%  Bitcoin 69’948 1.8%  Dollar 0.7897 0.3%  Öl 62.3 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Cembra-Aktie fester: CEO hält an steigenden Dividenden bei höherer Profitabilität fest
Apple-Aktie im Blick: iKonzern kürt Gewinner - das sind die iPhone- und Watch-Apps des Jahres 2025
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Ion Beam Applications Aktie 817653 / BE0003766806

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.12.2025 08:33:47

Ion Beam Applications Signs Proton Therapy Contract With Seoul St. Mary's Hospital

Ion Beam Applications
12.10 EUR -2.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBAB.BR, IOBCF), on Friday, said it has signed a contract with the Catholic University of Korea's Seoul St. Mary's Hospital to install a Proteus PLUS proton therapy solution in Seoul.

The company said the typical price paid by end users for a three-room Proteus PLUS system, including a multi-year maintenance contract, generally ranges from 80 million euros to 100 million euros.

Seoul St. Mary's Hospital plans to begin treating patients by the end of 2029.

The contract covers a Proteus PLUS system with three gantry treatment rooms and a multi-year service agreement, and will also include DynamicARC beam delivery capabilities once regulatory clearance is obtained.

The completed proton therapy center will span eight floors, including underground levels, with a total area of 37,851 square meters.

On Wednesday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading EUR 12.14 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten