26.12.2025 08:33:47
Ion Beam Applications Signs Proton Therapy Contract With Seoul St. Mary's Hospital
(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBAB.BR, IOBCF), on Friday, said it has signed a contract with the Catholic University of Korea's Seoul St. Mary's Hospital to install a Proteus PLUS proton therapy solution in Seoul.
The company said the typical price paid by end users for a three-room Proteus PLUS system, including a multi-year maintenance contract, generally ranges from 80 million euros to 100 million euros.
Seoul St. Mary's Hospital plans to begin treating patients by the end of 2029.
The contract covers a Proteus PLUS system with three gantry treatment rooms and a multi-year service agreement, and will also include DynamicARC beam delivery capabilities once regulatory clearance is obtained.
The completed proton therapy center will span eight floors, including underground levels, with a total area of 37,851 square meters.
On Wednesday, Ion Beam Applications closed trading EUR 12.14 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.
