ION accelerates Marlin SmartPort development with new grant

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company received another grant from Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency, to broaden Marlin's scope to deliver comprehensive value to the global ports and harbors market.  Developed in conjunction with subject matter experts and initial port clients, the Marlin™ SmartPort technology roadmap has been designed to help stakeholders optimize decision-making and profitability.  Marlin SmartPort development will enable new web-based features, such as port call optimization, back office digitalization and port community engagement, and will expand ION's offshore operations optimization capabilities to address a range of digitalization requirements for ports and other sectors.  The software development will take place in ION's Edinburgh office, supporting the local economy. 

"ION selected ports and harbors as the initial expansion point for Marlin because the market has a clear need for, and values, digital solutions that can enhance operational knowledge and decision-making," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Making ports safer and more efficient benefits a broad range of stakeholders across the port community.  Digital transformation is still at a relatively early stage for port operations and is clearly a growth market.  We have had excellent feedback from industry experts on the value that Marlin SmartPort will deliver.  Combining Marlin's renowned ability to track complex vessel and operational activity with new web-based functionality has the potential to transform port efficiency."

To learn more, visit iongeo.com/Marlin.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns.  For more information, visit iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.552.3011
mike.morrison@iongeo.com 

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. These risks and uncertainties also include risks associated with the WesternGeco litigation and other related proceedings. We cannot predict the outcome of this litigation or the related proceedings.  For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, including the WesternGeco litigation, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 6, 2020. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-accelerates-marlin-smartport-development-with-new-grant-301008019.html

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation

