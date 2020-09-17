17.09.2020 23:17:00

iOFFICE extends workplace software solutions in Latin America with WebSIA partnership

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iOFFICE, the industry leader in next-generation workplace experience and asset management solutions, today announced it has added WebSIA, a Brazil-based software distributor and integrator, to its partner network. WebSIA will serve as a crucial Latin American distribution point for iOFFICE's modular, cloud-based software, expanding availability of strategic workplace solutions to businesses across the region.

iOFFICE Logo (PRNewsfoto/iOFFICE)

Research and Markets projects the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market to grow to US$4.6B over the next five years as businesses increasingly place smart building technology at the center of their workplace strategies. Throughout Latin America, urban population growth and a young workforce have increased demand for digital workplace tools, and iOFFICE's partnership with WebSIA helps meet this need.

"WebSIA has the experience, the customer relationships, and the commitment to deliver transformational solutions as part of their strategic offerings," said Toni Hodge, iOFFICE Vice President of Global Channels. "Through our partnership, we can address client needs to maintain business continuity and adopt facilities management strategies that enable employees to be confident about their well-being and connectivity, whether working in an office or anywhere in the world."

According to Markets and Markets, "the return of the workforce to the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits." In May, iOFFICE released its Space-Right™ physical distancing functionality to directly address strategic space planning for the return to work. Through WebSIA, Latin American businesses can now rapidly deploy this feature and iOFFICE's full workplace software suite to increase their scalability and resiliency.

WebSIA VP of Innovation Rodrigo Santos said, "For us from WebSIA, it is extremely rewarding to have partnerships like this. The Brazilian and Latin American market has a lack of solutions like the ones offered by iOFFICE and its disruptive and innovative character can only add to the other solutions that WebSIA already has."

The newest addition to iOFFICE's global channel partner program, WebSIA joins a high-profile list of workplace service providers, strategic consultants, and resellers, such as Sodexo, JLL, and Ricoh.

As organizations worldwide realize the necessity of digital planning tools to increase flexibility and employee experience in the return to office and beyond, the iOFFICE/WebSIA partnership is positioned to transform the future of work.

About iOFFICE
Founded in 2002, iOFFICE is the leading provider of next-generation workplace experience and asset management solutions. iOFFICE empowers today's connected workspaces with agility, mobility, and customization through a highly intuitive SaaS platform and employee-facing mobile app. By creating scalable, connected experiences, iOFFICE helps growth-oriented organizations optimize workplaces and streamline technology stacks. To discover why leading global organizations trust iOFFICE to manage productivity and enhance the employee experience, visit www.iOFFICECORP.com.

About WebSIA
Founded in 2011, WebSIA creates, builds, develops, and deploys architecture and business intelligence, focused on solutions, innovation, and online services. WebSIA is a distributor, developer, and integrator focused on high-end technologies in Brazil and worldwide.

WebSIA delivers complete and innovative WebSIAlive Solutions that bring intelligent and profitable results to the market in Brazil and Latin America. Visit www.websialive.com.br.

Contact:
Erin Sevitz
(352) 284-6419
esevitz@iofficecorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ioffice-extends-workplace-software-solutions-in-latin-america-with-websia-partnership-301133629.html

SOURCE iOffice

