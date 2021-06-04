iObeya to Headline First Worldwide Obeya Summit

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iObeya, a leading provider of Enterprise Visual Management software, today announced that it is headlining the first Worldwide Obeya Summit, a free virtual event hosted by the Obeya Association, on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time (3pm - 5:30pm CET). Interested participants can attend the event by becoming an Obeya Association member at no cost, which includes lifetime access to the largest network of obeya practitioners in the world; its extensive Lean/Agile obeya document library; and forums and discussions related to obeya use cases and best practices.

To register, please visit: obeya-association.com/become-an-associate and use the code "IOBEYA".

An Obeya — (from Japanese 大 部屋) meaning "large room" or "war room" — is a physical or digital space where strategy meets execution. The Obeya approach builds alignment and ownership across diverse groups of stakeholders to solve complex problems, drive cultural change and get work done. It is not just a facilitation style; it is a way of working, thinking, designing solutions, and fostering innovation.

iObeya is a next-generation enterprise visual management solution that enables companies to effortlessly transition from paper to digital — and from physical obeyas to digital obeyas — without reinventing the wheel. iObeya combines real-time visual collaboration with end-to-end business workflows to support a wide array of enterprise uses: industrial product lifecycle management; manufacturing operational excellence; software design and development; continuous improvement for business performance; and much more. iObeya is ideal for large organizations with distributed teams; those that have complex manufacturing, engineering, R&D, or management workflows; and those that utilize Lean and Agile frameworks. 500,000 users and a growing number of multinational companies depend on iObeya for visual management and visual collaboration including: Airbus, Thales, Volvo, Philips, Cartier, Axa, Eli Lilly and Company, Western Digital, Kimberly-Clark, Danaher, Sanofi, and many more.

With iObeya, companies can:

Unlock innovation in collaborative virtual workspaces — Each iObeya virtual room can support up to 200 users and 40 visually-impactful digital boards. Every board is highly-configurable: users are armed with a wide array of tools to digitally reproduce paper/Post-Its/whiteboard workflows, making it easy and intuitive for every worker across the organization to understand and use.

— Each iObeya virtual room can support up to 200 users and 40 visually-impactful digital boards. Every board is highly-configurable: users are armed with a wide array of tools to digitally reproduce paper/Post-Its/whiteboard workflows, making it easy and intuitive for every worker across the organization to understand and use. Manage digital workflows with Lean and Agile principles — iObeya can be integrated with Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions such as Atlassian Jira and Microsoft Azure DevOps to power research, engineering, product development, and business agility as well as Microsoft 365. iObeya supports Lean rituals and Agile ceremonies as well as Kaizen events, Kanban boards, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe ® ), SQCDP, and more. iObeya's SDK and API support a wide range of data integrations for industry-specific requirements.

— iObeya can be integrated with Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions such as Atlassian Jira and Microsoft Azure DevOps to power research, engineering, product development, and business agility as well as Microsoft 365. iObeya supports rituals and ceremonies as well as Kaizen events, Kanban boards, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe ), SQCDP, and more. iObeya's SDK and API support a wide range of data integrations for industry-specific requirements. Increase transparency and accountability across working groups — With iObeya, teams have a single online location for tracking ideas, progress, and results so that projects stay on track and nothing falls through the cracks.

— With iObeya, teams have a single online location for tracking ideas, progress, and results so that projects stay on track and nothing falls through the cracks. Choose SaaS or on-premise for total data governance — iObeya offers enterprises the choice to use its cloud-based SaaS service or easily deploy an on-premise version within customer data centers.

— iObeya offers enterprises the choice to use its cloud-based SaaS service or easily deploy an on-premise version within customer data centers. Ensure that company intellectual property is secure — iObeya is the only visual collaboration software to be awarded the Information Security Management ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from BSI, the premier international security standards organization.

About iObeya

Founded in 2011, iObeya is a global leader in Enterprise Visual Management, visual collaboration, and digital whiteboarding software. iObeya empowers distributed business teams to securely collaborate in a virtual environment as though face-to-face while upholding the principles of Lean and Agile methodologies. More than 500,000 workers worldwide use iObeya to collaborate and co-create every day. iObeya is backed by leading VCs including Red River West, Atlantic Bridge, and Capital Partners. To learn more, please visit iobeya.com.

