Invoia Re-Brands, Focuses on Small Businesses With Recurring Revenue

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoia™ mobile web payment application for small businesses that have recurring, installment, and subscription revenue has re-branded to meet customer demands and keep pace with growth.

Formerly Tbbbout Paylater, Invoia's new name symbolizes a shift in focus solely to small businesses with a need for simple, affordable invoicing that embraces how customers – and companies – want to do transactions today: on their mobile phones and other mobile devices.

"Over the course of 2019 and since our launch early last year, we saw a big uptake for our service by those small businesses that just want to get paid without hassle," says Invoia CEO Jason Polancich. "We heard time and again how they rarely use more than 10% of other expensive, complicated and bloated solutions that take almost daily attention – and a lot of training – to use."

Invoia's payment solutions are built with simplicity and mobility in mind and can be used on any device, desktop to phone and everything in between. The application makes it a "set and forget" process to get paid via one-time or recurring invoices that can be created and sent to customers for payment via phone in just a few seconds.

While simple to use, the Invoia app also allows for:

Installments & subscription payments

Recurring payments with reminders

Appointment booking

Coupons & discounts

Full Point-of-Sale with inventory tracking

In-app E-commerce purchases

Self-checkout for customers

Customer marketing via built-in posts and ads

Reports & metrics

With pricing ranging from a Basic Plan at $9.99 a month to only $49.99 per month for the Marketing Plan – which includes the payment service plus an integrated Search Engine Optimization-ready (SEO) website with web payments and checkout – Invoia is more affordable than competing solutions. That means small businesses can get a website, marketing, and payment system all in one for a small fraction of what they'd pay just for a website alone.

"Every week we hear businesses complain about the crippling monthly costs of other niche payment apps like Mindbody," says co-founder and EVP Tripp Rogers."If you're paying almost $400 a month for hard-to-use systems that also burden owners with daily up-keep just to get paid, it's definitely hurting your business - especially when you're just starting out."

Sign-up for Invoia takes less than 5 minutes and training and setup for the system takes less than 10 minutes. Customers can subscribe to the service at https://www.invoia.com.

ABOUT INVOIA

Founded in 2019 by career-long tech and service-industry entrepreneurs Invoia provides Software-as-a-Service and mobile applications that help customers pay for things more easily and businesses to market themselves and grow their revenues. Providing one-click bill, and invoice payments to any kind of small business with recurring revenue, Invoia's progressive web applications for owners and customers run on any device and reduce lines, increase efficiency, grow revenue and lower costs.

