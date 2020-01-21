Invitation to Year-end 2019 Results Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's end-year report for 2019 will be published 08:00 CET on February 4. The report and conference call slides will be available at www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir .

Results presentation at 10:00 CET



Financial analysts and media are invited to a presentation of the results at 10:00 CET the same day, hosted by Kai Wärn, President and CEO and Glen Instone, CFO. The presentation will be held at Husqvarna Group's office at Regeringsgatan 28 in Stockholm.

Dial in details and audio web cast



To participate by phone, dial +46 (0) 8-566-184-30 (Sweden) or +44 (0) 8-448-228-902 (UK). Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the call. Conference ID: Husqvarna or 4553429#.

The link to the live audio web cast is:

https://digital.vevent.com/rt/fronto2~husqvarna-q4-2019



A recording of the conference call will also will be posted on the home page.

If you plan to attend the presentation at Regeringsgatan 28, please e-mail ir@husqvarnagroup.com, no later than January 31.

For additional information, please contact



Johan Andersson, Director, Group Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at +46-702-100-451

Husqvarna Group



Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2018 amounted to SEK 41bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

