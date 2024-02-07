Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FFLSmidth Aktie [Valor: 659607 / ISIN: DK0010234467]
Invitation to video-webcast on 21 February 2024 at 11:00 CET

FFLSmidth
23.18 CHF -31.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE
7 February 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark


The video-webcast is held in connection with the publication of the 2023 Annual Report which is due to be released on 21 February 2024 around 7:30 CET and will be made available at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.


Presentation
The presentation of the 2023 Annual report will take place on 21 February 2024 and is expected to last for 90 minutes, starting at 11:00 CET. Mr. Mikko Keto (Group CEO), Mr. Roland M. Andersen (Group CFO) and Mr. Joshua Meyer (Mining Service Business Line President) will comment on the report and provide an update on the strategic developments in the Group. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session.


Live video-webcast
The presentation can be followed live or as a replay here.

If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A-session, please sign up here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes (a pass code and a PIN code), both of which are needed when dialling into the webcast.


Presentation slides
The presentation slides will be made available shortly before the scheduled start of the video-webcast call at www.flsmidth.com/reports-and-presentations.


Contacts:

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment


