Vaisala O a Aktie
Invitation to Vaisala’s Capital Markets Day 2024

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
September 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala invites institutional investors and analysts to its Capital Markets Day on Monday, November 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. The event will take place at Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, located at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. The event will also be broadcasted live.

At the event, Vaisala's executive management will present the company’s strategy, long-term financial targets, and other topical issues. The event will be held in English. Recordings and materials of all presentations will be available on Vaisala’s website after the event.

Participants can ask questions after each presentation and at the end of the event. We welcome questions both on location as well as through the live broadcast (in writing).

Those interested can also join a visit to Vaisala’s factory and the R&D center in Vantaa on the following day, Tuesday November 11, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (address: Vanha Nurmijärventie 21, Vantaa).

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form by October 25, 2024. A detailed schedule will be sent to the registrants one week before the event. For more information about the event, please visit vaisala.com/investors.

Registration form

Welcome!

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


