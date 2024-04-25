Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’297 -0.7%  SPI 15’064 -0.6%  Dow 38’461 -0.1%  DAX 17’983 -0.6%  Euro 0.9788 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’967 -0.5%  Gold 2’325 0.4%  Bitcoin 58’326 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9125 -0.3%  Öl 87.9 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528
Top News
HelloFresh-Aktie im Plus: HelloFresh macht mehr Nettoverlust in Q1 - Prognose bestätigt
Delivery Hero-Aktie springt an: Delivery Hero erhöht nach mehr Umsatz auch Umsatzziel 2024
BNP Paribas hat in Q1 weniger verdient - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Ausblick: Alphabet stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Tesla plant Rückgabe von Aktienpaket an Musk - Warnung an Aktionäre
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

UPM-Kymmene Aktie [Valor: 43972 / ISIN: FI0009005987]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2024 11:45:00

Invitation to UPM's Capital Markets Day 2024

finanzen.net zero UPM-Kymmene-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

UPM-Kymmene
30.72 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(UPM, Helsinki, 25 April 2024 at 12:45 EEST) – UPM invites investors, analysts and bankers to a Capital Markets Day 2024 taking place in London on Thursday, 5 September 2024. Participants of the event will meet the President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and other members of the UPM Group executive team and hear their views. This is an excellent opportunity to have dialogues on UPM's strategy, businesses, performance, sustainability and growth opportunities.

In addition to the onsite event, there will a live webcast of the presentations, starting at 13:00 local time. You can ask questions online. Recordings of the presentations will be published on the UPM web site after the event.

Registration for onsite and webcast event is open.

Preliminary timetable of the Capital Markets Day (local time):

12.00–13:00        Registration and mingling lunch

13:00–15:00        Presentations and webcast

15:00–16:00        Coffee and discussion

The venue of the event:

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
10 Paternoster Square
London
EC4M 7LS
United Kingdom

The link to the webcast will be sent later to registered participants.

Welcome to UPM Capital Markets Day 2024, register already now.

For further information please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Analysen zu UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM-Kymmene Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV