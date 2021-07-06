Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the second quarter 2021

|
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the second quarter 2021 will be published on July 20, 2021, at 7.20 a.m. CEST. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CEST.
An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcast at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Jan Ytterberg.
To listen to the online conference, please log in here. If you wish to ask questions, please dial the phone number about ten minutes prior to the start.
Dial in:
SE: +46 8 505 583 56
UK: +44 333 300 92 71
US: +1 646 722 49 57
Replay number:
SE: +46 8 519 993 85
Conference reference: 425010032#
One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CEST. Please contact Claes Eliasson for inquiries.
July 6, 2021
Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29
For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
