Invitation to the Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the date for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) Capital Markets Day on 10 December 2020. The Sobi CMD will be an opportunity for investors, analysts and the media to learn more about Sobi's pipeline and commercial outlook.

The event will take place at Kungl. Ingenjörsvetenskapsakademien (IVA), Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm, from 13:00 - 16:00 and will be broadcasted live. Due to the pandemic there will be a limited number of participants at the premise and we may not be able to guarantee a seat to everyone if there is a large interest in participating on-site.

The agenda and more detailed information about the event will be published on Sobi's website closer to the event.

Please register at ir@sobi.com by the latest on 20 November.

Name, company, e-mail address, phone number and if you wish to participate live or by webcast.

We look forward to seeing you IRL or by the web in December.



Welcome!



For more information, please contact:

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+46-733-666-599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+46-708-734-095

linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

About Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

