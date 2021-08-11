|
11.08.2021 07:56:00
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's first quarter 2021/22
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2021/22 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on August 25. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CEST on the same day.
The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO, Gustaf Salford, together with CFO, Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.
The presentation will be broadcast live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.
Welcome!
Time: Wednesday August 25, at 10:00 a.m. CEST
Telephone numbers to join phone conference:
UK: +44 333 300 9030
USA: +1 646 722 4957
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 57
Webcast:https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210825
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
E-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)
About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-first-quarter-2021-22,c3394439
The following files are available for download:
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's Q1_final
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elektas-first-quarter-202122-301352976.html
SOURCE Elekta
Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Grün
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}