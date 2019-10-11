|
11.10.2019 10:09:00
Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019
MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 18 October.
Telephone conference
The Interim report will be presented on Friday, 18 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.
To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, Pin 50086072#.
To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2087006/41EC97AE3D72AF7A28DFD30AC3100F0F
Additional information is provided by:
Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46 40 106200
e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com
Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.
Duni.com
