<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2019 10:09:00

Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 18 October.

Telephone conference

The Interim report will be presented on Friday, 18 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, Pin 50086072#.

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2087006/41EC97AE3D72AF7A28DFD30AC3100F0F

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46 40 106200

e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

Duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---30-september,c2930450

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/2930450/1121998.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January â€" 30 September 2019

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/q3-cision,c2698936

Q3 CISION

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Duni ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Duni ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:49
Marktüberblick: Pfund haussiert
06:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
10.10.19
SMI - Optimismus überwiegt
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Duni AB 115.00 0.31% Duni AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Satter Gewinn: Das neue Portfolio von Goldman Sachs übertrifft den Markt deutlich
Sunrise-Aktie deutlich fester: Stimmrechtsberater ISS empfiehlt Ablehnung von Sunrise-Deal
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX gewinnt letztlich -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
LafargeHolcim-Aktie legt zu: LafargeHolcim verabschiedet sich offenbar aus Bieterrennen für BASF-Bauchemie
ams-Aktie stabilisiert sich: ams erhält anscheinend Warnung von Arbeitnehmervertreter wegen OSRAM-Übernahme
Givaudan-Aktie gewinnt: Givaudan setzt Umsatzwachstum in den ersten neun Monaten fort
Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI freundlich -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI freundlich -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt treibt den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag zunächst nur mässig an. Für den deutschen Leitindex geht es bergauf. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost werden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB