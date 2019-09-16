<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.09.2019 15:51:00

Invitation to Sectra's Capital Markets Day on September 26--Focus on Cybersecurity

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will hold a Capital Markets Day on September 26, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. The focus will be on Sectra's Secure Communications operating area. The aim is to give investors insight into Sectra's role and growth potential in the increasingly dangerous world of cybersecurity threats. Among the speakers are members of Sectra's management and Pia Gruvö, Head of the Crypto and IT Security Department/Director NCSA at the Swedish Armed Forces.

When:   September 26, 2019

Location:   GT30, Greve Turegatan 30, Stockholm, Sweden

Registration no later than September 23

Please register at https://investor.sectra.com/cmd26sep

Those who have pre-registered do not have to register again. Please note that the number of participants is limited, and that institutional investors, analysts, shareholders and financial media are prioritized participants.

Program and speakers

The program starts with registration and breakfast at 8:15 a.m. and ends at around 1:00 pm. A light lunch will be served during the event. Participants will have the opportunity to mingle with senior management and see demos of Sectra's products for a safer society.

Torbjörn Kronander (CEO and President Sectra AB) and Simo Pykälistö (President of Sectra Secure Communications) will be presenting together with other members of the Secure Communications management team.

Pia Gruvö, Head of the Crypto and IT Security Department/Director NCSA at the Swedish Armed Forces, will speak about encryption and how the Security Protection Act and increasing cyber security threats influence government authorities and companies. Note that this session will be held in Swedish.

The full program is available at https://investor.sectra.com/cmd26sep 

Interested, but not able to participate? The presentations will be recorded and published on Sectra's website on September 27 at the latest.  

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer, +46 13 23 52 04 or info.investor@sectra.com  

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-sectra-s-capital-markets-day-on-september-26-focus-on-cybersecurity,c2905447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/2905447/1106529.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-sectras-capital-markets-day-on-september-26focus-on-cybersecurity-300918664.html

SOURCE Sectra

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sectra AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sectra AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
12:08
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
11:57
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
11:24
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:55
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur oder Richtungswechsel? / Tesla – Vor Durchbruch nach oben?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sectra AB Registered Shs -B- 308.50 -0.32% Sectra AB Registered Shs -B-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
SMI und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Senvion-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist angesichts des Ölpreisschocks schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB