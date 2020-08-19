Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month interim report on September 4

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its three-month interim report for the 2020/2021 fiscal year on September 4, 2020. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of three-month interim report: 8:15 a.m. CEST, September 4, 2020

Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CEST, September 4, 2020

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q1report2021 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46850558374

UK: +443333009031

US: +18335268397

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the financial report and answer questions.

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q1report2021 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.

Sectra's financial report calendar and Annual General Meeting (AGM)

August 25, 2020 : Recording of a presentation by the CEO to the AGM will be made available on Sectra's website

: Recording of a presentation by the CEO to the AGM will be made available on Sectra's website September 2, 2020 : Last day to vote in advance and register for the AGM

: Last day to vote in advance and register for the AGM September 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CEST : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden

at : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden November 27, 2020 at. 8:15 a.m. CET : Six-month interim report 2020/2021

at. : Six-month interim report 2020/2021 March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021

at : Nine-month interim report 2020/2021 June 2, 2021 at 8.15 a.m. CEST : Year-end report 2020/2021

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson,

Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB

ph 46-13-23-52-04

e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

