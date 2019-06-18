Invitation to Presentation of Essity's Half-year Report for 2019

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2019 will be published on July 18 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Time:9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2019-07-18-q2

Telephone: +44 (0) 207-192-80-00, +1-631-510-74-95 or +46 (0) 8-506-921-80



Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate 'Essity' or conference ID 2674069.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz

Vice President

Corporate Communications

Phone: +46-8-788-52-51

E-mail: per.lorentz@essity.com



Johan Karlsson

Vice President

Investor Relations

Phone: +46-8-788-51-30

E-mail: johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

