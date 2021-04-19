 Invitation to Oerlikon’s Q1 / 2021 conference call | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Invitation to Oerlikon’s Q1 / 2021 conference call

To the Financial Community

April 19, 2021

Investor Relations

Tel. +41 58 360 98 50

ir@oerlikon.com

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. The call will be held in English.

Date:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time:

14:00 CEST

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Dial-in numbers:

Europe

+41 58 310 50 00

UK

+44 207 107 0613

USA

+1 631 570 5613

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.

Stephan Gick

Head of Investor Relations

