19.04.2021 17:45:00
Invitation to Oerlikon’s Q1 / 2021 conference call
To the Financial Community
April 19, 2021
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. The call will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time:
14:00 CEST
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Dial-in numbers:
Europe
+41 58 310 50 00
UK
+44 207 107 0613
USA
+1 631 570 5613
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations
