NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC INVESTOR NEWS 31 JULY 2019 at 12:00 PM

Invitation to Neo Industrial’s briefing of half year financial report January-June 2019

Neo Industrial publishes its result for half year financial report for the period of January-June 2019 on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 3.00 PM.

A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged at the same time in Hyvinkää, Finland.



BRIEFING

Time: Wednesday 7 August 2019, at 3.00 PM.

Place: Villatehdas / Meeting room Nosturi, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää

The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Monday 5 August 2019 at 12 Noon.

Welcome!



Ralf Sohlström

Managing Director



Additional information and registration:

Communications Manager Sanna Jaakkola

sanna.jaakkola@neoindustrial.fi

Tel. +358 207 200 395

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.