Invitation to Mycronic's Q2 2021 presentation

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q2. The presentation will be held on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on July 15, at 8:00 a.m. and will, together with the conference call slides, be available on www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, CEO and Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO will present the company's development. The presentation is held as an audio web cast and a telephone conference. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

Dial in details and audio web cast

In order to participate by phone, dial one of the numbers below. Please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 03

UK: +44 333 300 9273

USA: +1 833 823 0590

Link to web transmission: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/210715

In order to ask questions, you must call one of the telephone numbers above. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3377910/1439465.pdf Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q2 2021

