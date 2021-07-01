|
01.07.2021 11:38:00
STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q2. The presentation will be held on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on July 15, at 8:00 a.m. and will, together with the conference call slides, be available on www.mycronic.com.
Anders Lindqvist, CEO and Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO will present the company's development. The presentation is held as an audio web cast and a telephone conference. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.
Dial in details and audio web cast
In order to participate by phone, dial one of the numbers below. Please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.
Sweden: +46 8 566 427 03
UK: +44 333 300 9273
USA: +1 833 823 0590
Link to web transmission: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/210715
In order to ask questions, you must call one of the telephone numbers above. A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website.
For additional information, please contact:
Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/invitation-to-mycronic-s-q2-2021-presentation,c3377910
The following files are available for download:
Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q2 2021
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-mycronics-q2-2021-presentation-301324132.html
SOURCE Mycronic AB
