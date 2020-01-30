+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 17:35:00

Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2019 webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2019 on Thursday February 6, 2020, at 07:00 CET.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:                            Thursday, February 6, 2020

Time:                            14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial in numbers:        CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN:                           56744597#                    

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

