20.01.2021 07:37:00

Invitation to Hoist Finance fourth quarter 2020 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday,

February 9, 2021, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13126

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558352 UK: +443333009263 US: +18338230589

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/invitation-to-hoist-finance-fourth-quarter-2020-presentation,c3270616

