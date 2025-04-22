Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.04.2025 10:30:00

INVITATION TO DFDS Q1 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

DFDS A-S
11.37 EUR -1.73%
INVESTOR NEWS no. 16 - 22 April 2025
 

DFDS expects to publish the Q1 2025 report on 6 May 2025 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Conference call

Date:        6 May 2025

Time:        10:00 CET

Registration:        Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

