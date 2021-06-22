|
22.06.2021 08:57:00
Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2021 Earnings Call
STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, July 16 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time:
14:00-15:00 CEST
Main Speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9i6teqze
Attend by phone:
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
United Kingdom Intl.:
+44 3333000804
United States of America:
+1 6319131422
Sweden:
+46 856642651
Confirmation Code:
10577589#
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 16, 2021.
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
