22.06.2021 08:55:00

Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2021 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, July 16 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

                                   

                                   

Time:

                                   

14:00-15:00 CEST

                                               

                                   

Main Speaker:

                                   

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

                                               

                                   

Attend the webcast:
                                     

                                   

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9i6teqze

                                               

                                   

Attend by phone:

                                   

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

                                               

                                   

United Kingdom Intl.:

 

+44 3333000804

 

                                   

United States of America:

 

+1 6319131422

 

                                   

Sweden:

 

+46 856642651

 

                                   

Confirmation Code:

                                   

10577589#

                                   

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 16, 2021.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71


