20.03.2024 15:39:10
Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Today, Commerzbank AG has published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The event will take place virtually without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies based on the authorisation in the Articles of Association granted by a large majority of last year's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will begin at 10.00 a.m. CET and will be transmitted live on the corporate webpage of Commerzbank for registered and legitimate shareholders. As was the case last year, shareholders or their proxies will have the opportunity to actively participate live with the right to speak and to ask questions at the event. As in previous years, the speech of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manfred Knof and the statement of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann will be transmitted live and will be available publicly on 30 April 2024 from 10.00 a.m. CET at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
The letter to the shareholders from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board was recently published and made available online at www.commerzbank.com/agm together with the full text version of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 including the agenda and explanations of each item. In addition, the advance manuscripts of the speech by the CEO and of the main points addressed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board are expected to be available on the same webpage from 23 April 2024.
Of particular note are the following items on the agenda:
Resolution on the use of distributable profits (item 2)
Authorisation to execute share buybacks (items 7 and 8)
Further information is available in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting published today at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
Press contact
Investors’ contact
About Commerzbank
Disclaimer
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|310968
|EQS News ID:
|1863489
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
