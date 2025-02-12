|
12.02.2025 06:45:00
Invitation to Aktia’s investor event on 27 February 2025
Aktia Bank Plc
Press Release
12 February 2025 at 7.45 a.m.
Invitation to Aktia’s investor event on 27 February 2025
Aktia invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to its investor event on 27 February 2025. The event will begin at 12.30 p.m. (EET) and end approximately at 2.30 p.m.
During the investor event, CEO Aleksi Lehtonen, together with other members of Aktia’s Executive Committee, will provide updates on the company’s strategic priorities, business operations and financial targets. The event will be held in English.
The investor event will take place at Kulttuurikasarmi in Helsinki, located at Narinkkatori 2. A light lunch will be served at 12.00 p.m., prior to the event. After the event, coffee will be served, and participants will have the opportunity to meet Aktia's management. To attend in person, please register by 20 February 2025.
The investor event can also be viewed live as a webcast at 12.30 p.m. To attend the webcast, please register by 26 February 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to Aktia’s management during the event.
Please, register here: https://aktia.events.inderes.com/2025-investor-event.
The presentation material will be available on Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the event. A recording of the event will also be available afterwards on Aktia's website.
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
Nachrichten zu Aktia Bank plc (A)
|
06:30
|Aktia Bank Plc: IT-related one-off items burden the result in the fourth quarter 2024, but do not affect comparable result (GlobeNewswire)
|
11.02.25
|Ausblick: Aktia Bank A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Aktia Bank A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.24
|Ausblick: Aktia Bank A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Aktia Bank A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aktia Bank plc (A)
Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.
Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst höher -- US-Börsen schliessen unenheitlich -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus - neuer Rekord bei 22'000er-Marke -- Chinas Börsen letztlich leichter - Feiertag in Japan
Am Dienstag verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die US-Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die chinesischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}