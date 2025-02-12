Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2025 06:45:00

Invitation to Aktia’s investor event on 27 February 2025

Aktia Ban a
9.75 EUR 0.62%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Aktia Bank Plc
Press Release
12 February 2025 at 7.45 a.m.

Invitation to Aktia’s investor event on 27 February 2025

Aktia invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to its investor event on 27 February 2025. The event will begin at 12.30 p.m. (EET) and end approximately at 2.30 p.m.

During the investor event, CEO Aleksi Lehtonen, together with other members of Aktia’s Executive Committee, will provide updates on the company’s strategic priorities, business operations and financial targets. The event will be held in English.

The investor event will take place at Kulttuurikasarmi in Helsinki, located at Narinkkatori 2. A light lunch will be served at 12.00 p.m., prior to the event. After the event, coffee will be served, and participants will have the opportunity to meet Aktia's management. To attend in person, please register by 20 February 2025.

The investor event can also be viewed live as a webcast at 12.30 p.m. To attend the webcast, please register by 26 February 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to Aktia’s management during the event.

Please, register here: https://aktia.events.inderes.com/2025-investor-event.

The presentation material will be available on Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the event. A recording of the event will also be available afterwards on Aktia's website.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


