Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group’s Interim Report for the second quarter 2019/20

Momentum Group will publish its Interim Report for the second quarter of the financial year 2019/20 on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CET. In conjunction with this, Momentum Group are pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which CEO & President Ulf Lilius and CFO Niklas Enmark will present the report and answer any subsequent questions.

The conference call and presentation are available on the web or by telephone in accordance with the details below. Questions may be asked both at the conference call and via the webcast.

DATE: Friday, 25 October 2019.

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CET.

WEB LINK: The presentation and conference call are available on the web – https://financialhearings.com/event/12128.

TELEPHONE NO: To participate in the conference call –

SE: +46-8-566 426 93

UK: +44-33 330 090 31

US: +1-83 352 683 98

LANGUAGE: English.

The presentation material will be made available at Momentum Group’s website (in the section: Investor Relations / Reports & Presentations) approximately one hour prior to the start of the conference call. A recorded version of the webcast will be available at the website after the presentation.

Stockholm, 1 October 2019

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations – Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / E-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group





The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on 1 October 2019.

Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, services and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 6 billion and some 1,700 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

