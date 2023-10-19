Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Straumann Aktie [Valor: 117544866 / ISIN: CH1175448666]
Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 third-quarter results webcast

Straumann
Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 third-quarter results webcast

19.10.2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST

Date: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

 

 

Straumann Group will publish its 2023 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

 

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1753193

 
End of News EQS News Service

1753193  19.10.2023 CET/CEST

