19.10.2023 15:20:19
Invitation: Straumann Group 2023 third-quarter results webcast
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Date: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its 2023 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
