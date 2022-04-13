Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
13.04.2022 10:45:25

Invitation: Straumann Group 2022 first-quarter sales webcast

Straumann
Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sales Result

13.04.2022 / 10:45

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST

 

 

Straumann Group will publish its 2022 first-quarter sales on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's Top Management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

 

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 


