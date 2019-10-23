+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 10:39:00

Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q3 2019 Results

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 October, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the third quarter 2019. Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 10:00 am CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46-8-505-583-55
UK: +44-333-300-92-66
US: +1-646-722-49-02

Click here to go to the live webcast.

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same URL.

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,300 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2018, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 9.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Paula Treutiger
Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+46-733-666-599
paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström
Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
+46-708-734095
linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q3-2019-results,c2939150

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/2939150/1128077.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Sobi's Q3 2019 results

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-sobis-q3-2019-results-300943769.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

