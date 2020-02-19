|
Invitation - Orexo Capital Markets Day, Stockholm, Sweden, March 17
UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), today invites investors, analysts and media to attend the company's Capital Markets Day, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, on
March 17, at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30.
Members of Orexo's management team, including recently appointed EVP Digital Therapeutics, Dennis Urbaniak, will provide an update on the company's strategy, R&D pipeline and business opportunities within digital health. Also speaking will be Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and Founder of GAIA AG, a global leader in digital therapeutics.
The agenda for the day is displayed below. To register for the event please use the following link
https://financialhearings.com/event/12588/register/live_event
Time pm CET
Topic or activity
Presenter
1:00 -1:30
Registration and coffee
Part 1 - Growth Strategy
1:30 - 1:50
Strategy for short- and long-term growth
Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and
1:50 - 2:10
Growing the Zubsolv® franchise
Robert DeLuca, President of
Part 2 - Pharma R&D Pipeline
2:10 - 2:30
A pipeline with significant future potential
Johannes Doll, EVP and
2:30 - 2:35
Q&A session
2:35 - 2:45
Break
Part 3 - Digital Therapeutics (DTx)
2:45 - 3:10
DTx - new frontiers in patient care
Dennis Urbaniak,
3:10 - 3:40
GAIA - a global leader in digital
Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and founder
Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and
3:40 - 3:55
Q&A session
3:55 - 4:00
Concluding remarks
4:00
Mingle and buffet
Robert Rönn, VP and Head of R&D, and Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will attend the
Q&A sessions.
Minor changes can be done in the agenda ahead of the event.
About Orexo
Orexo develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapeutics, addressing unmet medical needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. Approved products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or worldwide via partners. Orexo's main market is the US for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product Zubsolv®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844.8 million and the number of employees was 128. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.
For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.
The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET, on February 19, 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Orexo AB (publ.)
Lena Wange
IR and Communications Manager
Tel: +46-(0)18-780-88-00
Email: ir@orexo.com
