19.02.2020 09:10:00

Invitation - Orexo Capital Markets Day, Stockholm, Sweden, March 17

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), today invites investors, analysts and media to attend the company's Capital Markets Day, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, on
March 17, at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30.

Members of Orexo's management team, including recently appointed EVP Digital Therapeutics, Dennis Urbaniak, will provide an update on the company's strategy, R&D pipeline and business opportunities within digital health. Also speaking will be Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and Founder of GAIA AG, a global leader in digital therapeutics.

The agenda for the day is displayed below. To register for the event please use the following link

https://financialhearings.com/event/12588/register/live_event   


Time pm CET

Topic or activity

Presenter


1:00 -1:30

Registration and coffee



Part 1 - Growth Strategy


1:30 - 1:50

Strategy for short- and long-term growth

Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and
President 


1:50 - 2:10

Growing the Zubsolv® franchise

Robert DeLuca, President of
Orexo US Inc.


Part 2 - Pharma R&D Pipeline


2:10 - 2:30 

A pipeline with significant future potential

Johannes Doll, EVP and 
Chief Commercial Officer


2:30 - 2:35 

Q&A session



2:35 - 2:45 

Break



 

Part 3 - Digital Therapeutics (DTx)


2:45 - 3:10

DTx - new frontiers in patient care

Dennis Urbaniak, 
EVP Digital Therapeutics



3:10 - 3:40 

GAIA - a global leader in digital
therapeutics                                                   

Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and founder
of GAIA AG

 

Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and
President


3:40 - 3:55

Q&A session


3:55 - 4:00

Concluding remarks


4:00

Mingle and buffet


 

Robert Rönn, VP and Head of R&D, and Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will attend the
Q&A sessions.

Minor changes can be done in the agenda ahead of the event.

About Orexo

Orexo develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapeutics, addressing unmet medical needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. Approved products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or worldwide via partners. Orexo's main market is the US for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product Zubsolv®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844.8 million and the number of employees was 128. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET, on February 19, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)
Lena Wange
IR and Communications Manager
Tel: +46-(0)18-780-88-00
Email: ir@orexo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/invitation---orexo-capital-markets-day--stockholm--sweden--march-17,c3038855

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3038855/1196413.pdf

Invitation – Orexo Capital Markets Day, Stockholm, Sweden, March 17

 

