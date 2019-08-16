Invictus Ranks No 103 on Inc 500 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced Wednesday, August 14th that Invictus International Consulting is No. 103 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and No. 5 on the list for Government Services Companies. Founded in August 2014, this was the first year Invictus was eligible for an Inc 5000 rating and the company's rapid growth and revenue led to the high ranking with a three-year revenue growth of 3,215% finishing 2018 with $40M in revenue. The Inc 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Company Founder - President and CEO, Jim Kelly said "Invictus has achieved tremendous results in the last five years for our customers and have made this country safer as we Defend the Gates. It is our extraordinary people that make us special … cyber and national security professionals that are at the top of their field and bring their A-Game every day to protect what matters most."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Invictus International Consulting

Invictus is an award-winning cybersecurity services and technology solutions company that provides elite cyber talent to the National and Homeland Security communities, and commercial clientele. Invictus is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Virginia and started by military veterans. www.InvictusIC.com, @InvictusIC

