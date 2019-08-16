16.08.2019 18:19:00

Invictus Ranks No 103 on Inc 500 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced Wednesday, August 14th that Invictus International Consulting is No. 103 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and No. 5 on the list for Government Services Companies.  Founded in August 2014, this was the first year Invictus was eligible for an Inc 5000 rating and the company's rapid growth and revenue led to the high ranking with a three-year revenue growth of 3,215% finishing 2018 with $40M in revenue.  The Inc 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inc. magazine ranked Invictus International Consulting No. 103 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and No. 5 on the list for Government Services Companies.

Company Founder - President and CEO, Jim Kelly said "Invictus has achieved tremendous results in the last five years for our customers and have made this country safer as we Defend the Gates.  It is our extraordinary people that make us special … cyber and national security professionals that are at the top of their field and bring their A-Game every day to protect what matters most."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Invictus International Consulting 

Invictus is an award-winning cybersecurity services and technology solutions company that provides elite cyber talent to the National and Homeland Security communities, and commercial clientele. Invictus is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Virginia and started by military veterans. www.InvictusIC.com, @InvictusIC

Invictus International - A Premier Cyber Company (PRNewsfoto/Invictus International Consulti)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invictus-ranks-no-103-on-inc-500-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-companies-300903046.html

SOURCE Invictus International Consulting

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16:04
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:26
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
10:22
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
06:00
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Pargesa-Aktien nehmen Handel höher wieder auf
Airopack-Aktie verliert rund 20 Prozent: Aktionäre verweigern an GV vier Verwaltungsräten die Entlastung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Kommt WeWork deutlich schneller an die Börse als gedacht?
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB