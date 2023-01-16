SMI 11'436 1.3%  SPI 14'677 1.3%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'134 0.3%  Euro 1.0022 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'160 0.2%  Gold 1'913 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'427 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 -0.1%  Öl 84.3 -1.4% 
INVIBES ADVERTISING Aktie [Valor: 33333792 / ISIN: BE0974299316]
Invibes Advertising NV: Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

INVIBES ADVERTISING
7.10 EUR 1.43%
Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Liquidity Problem
Invibes Advertising NV: Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

16.01.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Press release

 

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

London, 16 Januray 2023 Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes

Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the

following resources were included in the liquidity account on 31/12/2022:

 

8,656 shares

16,218.02 Euros in cash

 

In the 2nd half of 2022, a total of:

 

Purchase 21,942 shares 231,081.35 EUR 516 transactions
Sale 19,972 shares 207,417.97 EUR 296 transactions

 

It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 30/06/2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

 

  • 6,686 shares
  • 40,742.04 Euros in cash

 

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:

 

6,000 shares

50,000.00 Euros in cash

 

TP ICAP (Europe) SA is authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel

et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

 

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an international technology company specializing in digital advertising innovation. Founded in 2011 by co-CEOs Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, INVIBES ADVERTISING has developed an integrated technology platform designed to strengthen the relationship between brands and consumers through in-feed ads.

At Invibes Advertising we believe in the power of connections.

  • The power of connecting brands directly with consumers to enable more meaningful interactions.
  • The power of connecting big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services in a single, holistic platform to bring brands and consumers together seamlessly and efficiently.
  • The power of connecting a unique pull of passionate, dynamic and knowledgeable in-feed specialists from across the globe to make up the extraordinary team that is Invibes Advertising.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Volkswagen, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people to share our innovations with the world. Along with our unwavering belief in technological potential, more fundamentally, we believe in the potential of our people. At Invibes Advertising we actively strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes Advertising? Visit:  www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316)

 

For our latest press releases, go to:

https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html

 

Keep up with all the latest news on Invibes Advertising:

LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingTwitter @Invibes_adv

 

 

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

 

 

Additional features:

File: 2023 01 16 - PR - Invibes Advertising EN

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Invibes Advertising NV
Reigerstraat 8
9000 Gent
Belgium
E-mail: audrey.mela@invibes.com
ISIN: BE0974299316
Listed: Paris
EQS News ID: 1536279

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536279  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

