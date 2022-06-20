Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’470 0.2%  SPI 13’483 0.2%  Dow 29’889 -0.1%  DAX 13’250 1.0%  Euro 1.0174 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’465 0.8%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19’990 0.4%  Dollar 0.9661 -0.4%  Öl 113.9 0.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
INVIBES ADVERTISING Aktie [Valor: 33333792 / ISIN: BE0974299316]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2022 17:40:02

Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.

INVIBES ADVERTISING
16.25 EUR -2.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda.

20.06.2022 / 17:40

 

Press release

 

 

2022/2023 financial agenda

 

 

London, 20th June 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2022/2023:

 

  • July 20, 2022: 2022 half-year revenue
  • September 7, 2022: 2022 half-year results
  • October 19, 2022: 2022 Q3 revenue
  • January 25, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue
  • March 28, 2023: 2022 full-year results

 

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

 

 

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

 

Find our latest press releases on:

https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html

 

Follow live the latest news from Invibes Advertising:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

 

 

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

 

Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations

audrey.mela@invibes.com 

Additional features:

File: Invibes Advertising : 2022/2023 financial agenda

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Invibes Advertising NV
Reigerstraat 8
9000 Gent
Belgium
E-mail: audrey.mela@invibes.com
ISIN: BE0974299316
Listed: Paris
EQS News ID: 1379673

 
End of News EQS News Service

1379673  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379673&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:47 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
13:20 Bayer gewinnt Glyphosat-Prozess – vorerst
13:06 SMI mit gescheiterten Stabilisierungsversuch
11:48 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero springt zum DAX-Abschied
10:13 Das „R“-Wort ist zurück
15.06.22 Marktupdate 15. Juni: Notenbanken beenden Ära der Negativzinsen | BX Swiss TV
14.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: EMS-Chemie bestätigt Prognose - trotzdem Warnsignal?
14.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Stadler Rail AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.55
Short 11’067.76 13.74 USSM5U
Short 11’615.97 7.94 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’485.91 20.06.2022 17:31:12
Long 10’010.06 18.64 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.61
Long 9’327.43 8.45 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Aktien stark gefallen: Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Stabiler Wochenstart: SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: Bei diesen drei Aktien sollten Anleger Kursrückgänge zum Kauf nutzen
CS-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus: Credit Suisse offenbar von weiterem millionenschweren Rechtsfall bedroht
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Griechenland fordert Schadensersatz
Diesen Aktien bescheinigen JPMorgan-Analysten trotz Bärenmarkt starkes Kurspotenzial
Bitcoin & Co. fallen weiter: Kryptokurse am Vormittag
Tesla-Aktie mit vielen Belastungsfaktoren: Muss Tesla im zweiten Quartal Cash verbrennen?
Erholung am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. legen zu
Bayer-Aktie höher: US-Umweltbehörde lässt EPA Glyphosat-Überprüfung wiederholen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit