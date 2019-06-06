investUS Chooses NES Financial to Administer $100 Million Opportunity Fund

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Financial announced today that it has been contracted to provide its purpose-built Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Suite to investUS — a New Mexico–based Opportunity Fund that plans to deploy $100 million into real estate and business projects in Opportunity Zones (OZs) around the country.

The tax incentives associated with the Opportunity Zones program were created to encourage long-term investment into targeted economically distressed areas across the country. Opportunity Fund investors get immediate deferral of taxes on invested capital gains, and additional tax benefits accrue at 5-, 7- and 10-year milestones.

investUS's management says it takes a "triple bottom line" investment approach which emphasizes financial return, positive social impact, and economic growth and job creation in these zones. Rather than focusing on real estate in major markets, as many Opportunity Funds do, investUS says they offer investors a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of OZ businesses and properties in underserved and less appreciated markets.

"We were aware of NES Financial's expertise and reputation in the EB-5 market, so when we learned they had created an administration suite just for Opportunity Zones, we contacted them right away," said Deborah Burns, Managing Partner at investUS. "The technology and third-party oversight they provide are critical to running our fund efficiently and securely."

The purpose of the NES Financial Opportunity Zone Fund Administration Suite is to efficiently and securely handle administration of growing funds, at scale, so that Opportunity Zone fund managers can focus on raising capital and deploying it to underserved communities across the country. This includes handling the specialized tracking and reporting requirements of the program with the highest possible degrees of fund security, investor transparency, and regulatory compliance.

"With new Opportunity Zones regulations just released, the market is poised for a large increase in fund formation activity," said Reid Thomas, Executive Vice President at NES Financial. "Astute fund managers recognize the value of setting a high-bar security and compliance standard from the start, both as a recognition of best practices and as a competitive differentiator in the marketplace."

investUS brings a multidisciplinary institutional investment strategy to investing in Opportunity Zones. Rather than focusing exclusively on real estate in major markets, the investUS Opportunity Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of Opportunity Zone businesses and properties in underserved and less appreciated markets.

The investUS investment team has a triple bottom line investment philosophy which emphasizes financial return, economic growth and job creation, and positive social impact, and is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with institutional investment experience in a variety of industry sectors. The fund intends to diversify its portfolio across a variety of industries, geographic locations, and assets.

