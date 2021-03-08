SMI 10’823 2.0%  SPI 13’571 2.0%  Dow 31’802 1.0%  DAX 14’381 3.3%  Euro 1.1095 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’763 2.6%  Gold 1’682 -1.1%  Bitcoin 48’426 1.5%  Dollar 0.9367 0.6%  Öl 68.1 -2.3% 

Investors Title Aktie [Valor: 942749 / ISIN: US4618041069]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.03.2021 22:31:00

Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title
159.17 USD -0.39%

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.44 per share to shareholders of record March 23, 2021, payable March 30, 2021.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Investors Title CoShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten