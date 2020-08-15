|
15.08.2020 18:00:00
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ECMOHO Limited Investors (MOHO) on Behalf of Investors
BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.
On March 30, 2020, the Company announced preliminary financial results for fiscal 2019, reporting that revenue was between $329 million and $330 million and that net income was between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.
On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.91, or 46%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 31, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.
If you purchased ECMOHO securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-continues-investigation-of-ecmoho-limited-investors-moho-on-behalf-of-investors-301112140.html
SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}