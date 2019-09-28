+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
28.09.2019 03:00:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. ("Waitr" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WTRH), a Lake Charles, Louisiana-based operator of an online food ordering and delivery platform.

On August 8, 2019, Waitr reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.  Waitr reported quarterly revenue of $51.3 million, significantly short of the consensus estimate of $53.76 million, and lowered its fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $210 to $220 million.  In addition, Waitr announced the resignation of Christopher Meaux as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. 

On this news, Waitr's stock price fell $1.87 per share, or 49.73%, to close at $1.89 on August 9, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, Benchmark issued a research report titled "Waitr Minute . . . What Just Happened? PT $8" that stated, in part, the following: "Under the heading of "you can't make this stuff up," Waitr Holdings (WTRH:Buy, PT from $18 to $8) missed 2Q revenues, guided annual revenues down by 15% due to a combination of competitive pressures and distractions from the Bite Squad integration and replaced Founder and CEO Chris Meaux with the former head of Homer Logistics Adam Price, who went from being hired as Chief Logistic Officer in February to COO in June to now CEO."

If you purchased Waitr shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-waitr-holdings-inc-nasdaq-wtrh-300927135.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt kräftig zu: US-Bank Wells Fargo hat einen neuen Chef
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
ALSO geht weitere Kooperation für Cybersecurity-Plattform ein - ALSO-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Sunrise-Aktien gewinnen: freenet will Sunrise-Aktien nicht kurzfristig verkaufen
Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Thomas Cook-Pleite dürfte bei Banken wie Credit Suisse zu hohen Abschreibungen führen - CS-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB