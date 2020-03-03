+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
03.03.2020 01:55:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates VMware, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of VMware, Inc. ("VMware" or the "Company") (NYSE: VMW).  Investors who purchased VMware securities may be affected.

On February 27, 2020, VMware disclosed an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") into the Company's backlog of unfilled orders.  VMware said that in December 2019 the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to its backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.

Following this news, VMware's common stock fell $15.11 per share, over 11%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020.

If you purchased VMware shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com   

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-vmware-inc-301014869.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

