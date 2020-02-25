25.02.2020 20:51:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Tupperware Brands Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP).  Investors who purchased Tupperware common stock or other Tupperware securities may be affected.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing a delay in filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and that "the extension will provide the Company time to finalize additional procedures as part of its investigation regarding the impact of certain financial reporting matters in its Fuller Mexico beauty business."  Further, the press release states:

"The Company is conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business. This matter is $9-11 million of the total expected $19-21 million full-year impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis.  In addition, total impairments for Fuller Mexico are expected to be approximately $31 million.  The total pre-tax impact for 2019 is approximately $50-52 million."

Following this news, Tupperware's shares fell sharply in midday trading by over 37%.

If you purchased Tupperware securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

