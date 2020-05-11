+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 21:44:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Recro Pharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro Pharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REPH).  Investors who purchased Recro Pharma securities may be affected.

On May 11, 2020, Recro Pharma issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2020 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  In connection with reporting worse than expected financial results for the first quarter, the Company revised its 2020 revenue guidance downward from a range of $97-$100 million to a range of $80-$85 million.  In revising its guidance downward, the Company cited a number of factors, including (1) increased competition, (2) slower than expected new business growth primarily attributable to COVID-19, and (3) notifications by two customers of discontinuations for two commercial product lines.

Following this news, shares of Recro Pharma common stock plummeted by over 41% in midday trading.

If you purchased Recro Pharma common stock or other Recro Pharma securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-recro-pharma-inc-301056909.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
13:41
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
12:30
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
08:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
15:01
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt
ARYZTA-Aktie gewinnt: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus - Engagement von abtretendem Manager O'Boyle verlängert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die Wall Street kann im Verlauf ihre Verluste ausgleichen. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB