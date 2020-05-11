Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Recro Pharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro Pharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REPH). Investors who purchased Recro Pharma securities may be affected.

On May 11, 2020, Recro Pharma issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2020 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In connection with reporting worse than expected financial results for the first quarter, the Company revised its 2020 revenue guidance downward from a range of $97-$100 million to a range of $80-$85 million. In revising its guidance downward, the Company cited a number of factors, including (1) increased competition, (2) slower than expected new business growth primarily attributable to COVID-19, and (3) notifications by two customers of discontinuations for two commercial product lines.

Following this news, shares of Recro Pharma common stock plummeted by over 41% in midday trading.

If you purchased Recro Pharma common stock or other Recro Pharma securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

