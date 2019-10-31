+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 22:42:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Quad/Graphics

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad/Graphics" or the "Company") (NYSE: QUAD).

On October 29, 2019, after the market closed and in connection with reporting its third quarter 2019 financial results, Quad/Graphics cut its dividend in half to $0.15 per share, announced its plans to divest its book business, and updated its guidance to reflect the divestiture of its book business that the Company said generates $200 million in annual sales.  To reflect the divestiture, Quad/Graphics' net sales guidance for 2019 was reduced to "approximately $3.9 billion" from the previous range of "$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion."

Following these announcements, Bloomberg reported that a Buckingham Research analyst stated "[w]e are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago."

On October 30, 2019, the first trading day following the news, Quad/Graphics' shares plummeted by $6.42 per share, or 57%, to close at $4.85 per share.

If you purchased Quad/Graphics shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-quadgraphics-300949466.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

