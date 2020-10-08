+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 01:49:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Peabody Energy Corporation For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTU).  A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody common stock between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants failed to disclose that the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at its North Goonyella mine in Australia (the "Mine").

On September 28, 2018, a fire erupted at the Mine.  On this news, Peabody's shares fell $5.54 per share, or 13.4 %.

On February 6, 2019, Peabody revealed that, contrary to previous statements, production at the Mine would not resume in 2019, but instead was now targeted to begin in early 2020.  On this news, Peabody's shares fell by $3.80 per share, or 10.6%.

Finally, on October 29, 2019, Peabody disclosed that the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was placing strict restrictions on restarting operations at the Mine and that the Mine would not restart for three or more years.  On this news, Peabody's shares declined $3.26 per share, or 22%.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later thanNovember 27, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-peabody-energy-corporation-for-potential-securities-fraud-301148202.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

