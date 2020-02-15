15.02.2020 03:28:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates LivePerson

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN).  Investors who purchased LivePerson securities may be affected.

On November 7, 2019, LivePerson reported its third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and said it expected a net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss per share of $1.45 to $1.51 per share for the full year 2019.

Then, on February 13, 2020, after the market closed, in connection with issuing fourth quarter 2019 financial results, LivePerson reported a fourth quarter loss of $0.43 per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and missing the Company's prior forecast.  Similarly, LivePerson reported a loss of $1.53 per share for the full year 2019, which also missed the Company's prior forecast.

Following this news, the price of LivePerson's common stock fell by $11.02 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $33.96 per share on February 14, 2020.

If you purchased LivePerson securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-liveperson-301005599.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

