10.10.2019 03:30:00
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR).
On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River made the surprise announcement that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all insurance policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC, an affiliate of Uber Technologies, Inc. The Company's Chief Executive J. Adam Abram said in a statement that "[t]his account has not met our expectations for profitability, and we think it best to terminate the underwriting relationship as of year-end."
James River also disclosed a "pre-tax, adverse development of between $55 million and $60 million, net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums." The Company said these losses are primarily related to its commercial auto line of business with its Excess and Surplus Lines segment for the 2016 and 2017 underwriting years.
On October 9, 2019, James River's shares plummeted in midday trading by over 22% on heavier than usual volume.
If you purchased James River shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.
