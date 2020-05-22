Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Conn's For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Conn's Inc. ("Conn's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CONN) that purchased Conn's securities between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On September 3, 2019, Conn's reported its second fiscal quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. During the conference call held that day, over one month into the third fiscal quarter, the Company touted its "confidence in our underwriting and collections performance" and stated "our stable credit segment provides us with additional opportunities to grow retail sales and differentiate our business from other retailers."

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn's reported its third fiscal quarter 2020 financial results for the period ending October 31, 2019, including a decrease in retail revenue driven primarily by an 8.4% decrease in same store sales "reflect[ing] underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

Following this news, Conn's stock price fell $6.85 per share, over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than July 14, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

