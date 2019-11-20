+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 02:50:00

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Aurora Cannabis Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora Cannabis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB) on the New York Stock Exchange.

On November 14, 2019, after the market closed, Aurora Cannabis issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2019.   Among other things, the Company reported a 24% sequential decline in revenues compared to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019.  The Company also announced that it is offering early conversion to holders of convertible debentures due in March 2020, ceasing construction of a facility in Denmark, which is expected to save approximately $80 million over the next 12 months, and deferring construction of a facility in Canada to conserve approximately $110 million of cash.

Also on November 14, 2019, during the conference call to discuss the results, the Company's CEO said that in the summer distributors "stocked their shelves to the limits and that was maybe a good idea in their minds because they're not going to have supply issues for the retailers anymore, but it also affected the next quarter in which they didn't buy as much."  Additionally, the Company's Chief Corporate Officer stated "[w]hat we're seeing is that we obviously moved an awful lot of product in the previous quarter and so it takes time for them to work through the inventories."

Following the news, Aurora Cannabis' shares fell 17% on the New York Stock Exchange to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019.  Aurora Cannabis' shares declined an additional 16.5% the next trading to close at $2.28 per share on November 18, 2019.

If you purchased Aurora Cannabis shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Hae Sung Nam
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: hnam@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-aurora-cannabis-inc-300961472.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.11.19
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
19.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
19.11.19
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Die heimische Börse kann nach einem Jahreshoch die Gewinne nicht halten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt schlugen die Indizes unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag mehrheitlich an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnete ein kräftiges Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;