Investor Alert: Cryptlogger

|
13.08.2021 18:44:00
Be an informed investor - don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors that Cryptlogger is not regulated by IIROC.
Through their website https://cryptlogger.com, the company falsely claims to be an IIROC-regulated crypto-asset management and investment company.
IIROC-regulated investment firms and individuals must meet our high standards and deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with Canadian investors. We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with non-IIROC-regulated firms.
Certain crypto assets have generated a lot of hype. All investors must be informed and ask themselves important questions before purchasing higher-risk investment products that do not trade on stock exchanges.
Investors should know that crypto-asset trading platforms, even if they call themselves an exchange, are not the same as regulated marketplaces and may be missing key investor protections. IIROC is working with the Canadian Securities Administrators to ensure that the regulation of crypto-asset trading platforms is flexible and facilitates innovation but also upholds our mandate for investor protection and market integrity.
Investors can confirm investment firms are IIROC-regulated.
Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free IIROC AdvisorReport.
The Canadian Securities Administrators provide investor alerts.
***
About IIROC:
IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|12.08.21
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
|11.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Stadt übertrifft den Schroders Sustainable Cities Index?
|10.08.21
|Schroders: Die Komplexitätsprämie bei Immobilienanleihen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der DAX knackte zeitweise die Marke von 16'000 Punkten. Die Wall Street hält sich am Freitag auf Rekordniveau. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV