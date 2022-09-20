Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'484 -1.3%  SPI 13'411 -1.3%  Dow 30'706 -1.0%  DAX 12'671 -1.0%  Euro 0.9610 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'467 -0.9%  Gold 1'664 -0.7%  Bitcoin 18'263 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9640 0.0%  Öl 90.9 -0.9% 
0 CHF Kommission
Palantir Aktie [Valor: 36244719 / ISIN: US69608A1088]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.09.2022 01:20:00

INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds Investors Of A Securities Fraud Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 14, 2022

Palantir
7.32 CHF -3.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir") (NYSE: PLTR) on behalf of those who purchased Palantir securities between securities between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Berger Montague Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berger Montague)

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Palantir securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 14, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (215) 875-3093, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/palantir-technologies-inc/

According to the complaint, on May 9, 2022, Palantir issued a press release announcing its first quarter financial results and guidance for the second quarter. Palantir disclosed that government revenue grew by only 16% year-over-year for the first quarter, representing a significant slowdown in revenue growth compared to prior quarters, and that, for the second quarter, Palantir expected $470 million in sales, compared to estimates of $483.76 million

Following this news, Palantir's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or over 21%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Palantir's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Palantir was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Palantir's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Palantir is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:
James Maro, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3093
jmaro@bm.net 

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
BERGER MONTAGUE
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-berger-montague-reminds-investors-of-a-securities-fraud-action-against-palantir-technologies-inc-nyse-pltr-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-november-14-2022-301628956.html

SOURCE Berger Montague

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Palantir

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

20.09.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sonova neu im SMI - Belohnung oder Herausforderung?
20.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 15.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf AIRBNB INC-CLASS A
20.09.22 Sixt stärkt die Elektroflotte
20.09.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche-IPO im Fokus
20.09.22 SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
20.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Euro 💶 Yields 📈 Crypto down ↘️
20.09.22 Invesco beim 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022
19.09.22 Spannungsgeladene Woche
16.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
16.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Das war es mit der Erholung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.83 11.28 USSMMU
Short 11'560.19 8.70 XSSMDU
SMI-Kurs: 10'483.67 20.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 9'761.56 12.34 S2BMIU
Long 9'406.29 8.70 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 7.33 -3.62% Palantir

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Porsche-Aktie kommt: Zeichnungsfrist für IPO gestartet - VW-Aktie legt zu
Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen auf rotem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Gewinnen
Inflation weiterhin hoch: Steht die US-Notenbank vor dem grössten Zinsschritt seit 40 Jahren?
BACHEM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: BACHEM meldet Grossaufträge für Peptide
Bitcoin langfristig nicht sicher genug: Für Vitalik Buterin ist Sicherheit Hauptmotivation des Ethereum-Merge
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien gefragt: Schweizer Uhrenexporte bleiben auf der Erfolgsspur
Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Französischer Anwalt fordert 250 Millionen Schadensersatz von Nestlé - Nestlé soll über Kauf von indischer Yoga Bar verhandeln
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter: Credit Suisse baut Stellen in Brasilien ab - Personeller Wechsel im Asset-Management-Kader
VW- und Porsche SE-Aktie gewinnen nachbörslich: VW-Tochter und Börsenkandidat Porsche wird mit Milliardenbetrag bewertet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit