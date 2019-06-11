Investment Opportunities in Karnataka, 2019-2025 - The Fourth-Largest Economy in India with 80% of the Fortune 500 Companies having Outsourcing Operations in the State

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Opportunities in Karnataka, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the coalition Government of Congress and JD-S at the helm of state affairs, Karnataka is moving toward rapid development and is one of the forefront states to majorly contribute to the economy of the country. Karnataka is India's largest software exporter, second-largest chip design hub, fourth-largest automobile producer, and the fourth-largest contributor to electronic industrial output.

In the southern part of the country, Karnataka is also a leader in the exports of readymade garments, jewellery, petrochemicals, and engineering goods. Karnataka was ranked number one in terms of investment proposals in the first 3 quarters of 2018, leaving behind 2 major states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per the data of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as of November 2018, Karnataka accounts for 25% of the total value of investment proposals in India, with approximately INR 84,000 crores.

Bengaluru, the IT Capital and Silicon Valley of India, and also the state's capital, has an established and strong ecosystem to facilitate IT and biopharmaceutical companies. The city is also the second-fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world and is home to billion-dollar Indian start-ups.

It is estimated to become the largest IT cluster globally by 2025, employing around 2.5 million professionals. With the Government of Karnataka adopting the cluster development approach as a key strategy with a new scheme called Karnataka Cluster Development Programme (KCDP), the state will continue to prosper as the IT Hub of India, and the Knowledge, Research, and Innovation Hub of Asia, with high-end R&D centers of more than 400 MNCs.

Investment Opportunities in Karnataka

With a well-established and connected network to all major markets, 2 international airports, approximately 2,75,000 km of the total road network, approximately 3,500 km of the rail network, a coastline of 300 km with 12 minor ports and one major port at Mangalore, Karnataka is a land of massive investment opportunities. Some of the key sectors analyzed and studied are aerospace and defence equipment, agri and food processing, automotive, biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, and textiles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions Until 2025

Research Scope

Karnataka at a Glance

2. Introduction

Karnataka - Economic Snapshot

Karnataka - Major Force in the Indian Economy

3. Karnataka - Key Sectors in Focus

Karnataka - Key Sectors in Focus

Karnataka - Key Sectors and Highlights

4. Aerospace and Defense

Sector Overview

Government Initiatives and Support

Key Participants

Karnataka's Unique Advantage

5. Agri and Food Processing

Sector Overview

Government Initiatives and Support

Key Participants

Karnataka's Unique Advantage

6. Automotive

Sector Overview

Government Initiatives and Support

Key Participants

Karnataka's Unique Advantage

7. Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices

Sector Overview

Government Initiatives and Support

Key Participants

Karnataka's Unique Advantage

8. Textiles

Sector Overview

Government Initiatives and Support

Key Participants

Karnataka's Unique Advantage

9. Key State Acts and Policies

Karnataka - Key State Acts and Policies

10. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

Abbreviation List

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1rysm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-opportunities-in-karnataka-2019-2025---the-fourth-largest-economy-in-india-with-80-of-the-fortune-500-companies-having-outsourcing-operations-in-the-state-300865526.html

SOURCE Research and Markets