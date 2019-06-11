11.06.2019 23:45:00

Investment Opportunities in Karnataka, 2019-2025 - The Fourth-Largest Economy in India with 80% of the Fortune 500 Companies having Outsourcing Operations in the State

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Opportunities in Karnataka, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the coalition Government of Congress and JD-S at the helm of state affairs, Karnataka is moving toward rapid development and is one of the forefront states to majorly contribute to the economy of the country. Karnataka is India's largest software exporter, second-largest chip design hub, fourth-largest automobile producer, and the fourth-largest contributor to electronic industrial output.

In the southern part of the country, Karnataka is also a leader in the exports of readymade garments, jewellery, petrochemicals, and engineering goods. Karnataka was ranked number one in terms of investment proposals in the first 3 quarters of 2018, leaving behind 2 major states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per the data of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as of November 2018, Karnataka accounts for 25% of the total value of investment proposals in India, with approximately INR 84,000 crores.

Bengaluru, the IT Capital and Silicon Valley of India, and also the state's capital, has an established and strong ecosystem to facilitate IT and biopharmaceutical companies. The city is also the second-fastest growing start-up ecosystem in the world and is home to billion-dollar Indian start-ups.

It is estimated to become the largest IT cluster globally by 2025, employing around 2.5 million professionals. With the Government of Karnataka adopting the cluster development approach as a key strategy with a new scheme called Karnataka Cluster Development Programme (KCDP), the state will continue to prosper as the IT Hub of India, and the Knowledge, Research, and Innovation Hub of Asia, with high-end R&D centers of more than 400 MNCs.

Investment Opportunities in Karnataka

With a well-established and connected network to all major markets, 2 international airports, approximately 2,75,000 km of the total road network, approximately 3,500 km of the rail network, a coastline of 300 km with 12 minor ports and one major port at Mangalore, Karnataka is a land of massive investment opportunities. Some of the key sectors analyzed and studied are aerospace and defence equipment, agri and food processing, automotive, biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, and textiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Top Predictions Until 2025
  • Research Scope
  • Karnataka at a Glance

2. Introduction

  • Karnataka - Economic Snapshot
  • Karnataka - Major Force in the Indian Economy

3. Karnataka - Key Sectors in Focus

  • Karnataka - Key Sectors in Focus
  • Karnataka - Key Sectors and Highlights

4. Aerospace and Defense

  • Sector Overview
  • Government Initiatives and Support
  • Key Participants
  • Karnataka's Unique Advantage

5. Agri and Food Processing

  • Sector Overview
  • Government Initiatives and Support
  • Key Participants
  • Karnataka's Unique Advantage

6. Automotive

  • Sector Overview
  • Government Initiatives and Support
  • Key Participants
  • Karnataka's Unique Advantage

7. Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices

  • Sector Overview
  • Government Initiatives and Support
  • Key Participants
  • Karnataka's Unique Advantage

8. Textiles

  • Sector Overview
  • Government Initiatives and Support
  • Key Participants
  • Karnataka's Unique Advantage

9. Key State Acts and Policies

  • Karnataka - Key State Acts and Policies

10. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

  • Growth Opportunities
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Key Conclusions

  • Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
  • Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

  • Abbreviation List
  • List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1rysm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-opportunities-in-karnataka-2019-2025---the-fourth-largest-economy-in-india-with-80-of-the-fortune-500-companies-having-outsourcing-operations-in-the-state-300865526.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:27
China importierte im Mai wegen US-Sanktionen weniger Öl
15:53
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer- und Pharmatitel mit üppigem Sicherheitspuffer
14:05
Wankelmutige Autobauer, wachstumsstarker Cloud-Spezialist
11:16
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
10:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB